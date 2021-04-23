Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.92 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.