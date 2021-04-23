Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. 208,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.