Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

