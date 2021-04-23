Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $83.88 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 150688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.