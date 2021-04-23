Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Up 6.6%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.09. 6,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 246,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.