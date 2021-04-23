Scrypta Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $366,375.54 and $5.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,616,638 coins and its circulating supply is 16,816,638 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

