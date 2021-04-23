Scott Investment Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,761. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

