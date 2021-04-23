Scotiabank Upgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to “Sector Outperform”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

