Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

