Scotiabank Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $18.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

IPPLF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

