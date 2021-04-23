Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.