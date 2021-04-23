Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Trimmed by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

