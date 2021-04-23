Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 8,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

