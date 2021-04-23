Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

