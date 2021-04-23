Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
SLB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 331,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.
In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
