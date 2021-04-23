Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,491,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

