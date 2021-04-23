Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,738,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

PAYC stock opened at $390.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.21 and a 200-day moving average of $397.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.09 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

