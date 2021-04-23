Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 38.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

