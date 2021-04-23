Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,027.41

Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,027.41 ($13.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,179 ($15.40). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,177 ($15.38), with a volume of 120,504 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

