Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€186.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RI. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €179.00 ($210.59).

EPA:RI opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €162.88 and a 200 day moving average of €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

