Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,479. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

