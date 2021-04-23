Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDVKY. AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.