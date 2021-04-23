Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.88

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.88 and last traded at $167.58, with a volume of 7007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average of $142.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

