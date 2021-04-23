Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

