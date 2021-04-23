Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Shares Down 5.6%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 20,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

About Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.