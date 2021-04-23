Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Trading Down 2.2%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.71 ($0.31). 62,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 331,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.17. The company has a market capitalization of £184.13 million and a P/E ratio of -48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

