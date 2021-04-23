Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 6,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The company has a market cap of $121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

