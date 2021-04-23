Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

