S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

