S.A. Mason LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

NYSE PSX opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

