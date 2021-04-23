S.A. Mason LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $147.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

