S.A. Mason LLC Buys 946 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Xylem by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xylem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Xylem by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

XYL opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.