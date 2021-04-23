S.A. Mason LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.