Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.39 million, a P/E ratio of -66.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 627.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.