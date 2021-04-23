Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Down 3.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.07. 1,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,631,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 over the last three months. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,393,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

