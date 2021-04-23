Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Vopak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. Royal Vopak’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

