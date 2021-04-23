Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$587.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$458.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$465.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$443.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a market cap of C$61.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$302.33 and a 52-week high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

