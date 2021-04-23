Royal Bank of Canada Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $180.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.61.

PPG Industries stock opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

