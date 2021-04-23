Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.26.

Shares of HCA opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

