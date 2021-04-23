Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.