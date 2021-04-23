Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.