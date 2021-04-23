Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,834. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

