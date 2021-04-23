Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching C$61.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.75. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.