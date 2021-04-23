Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $342.00 on Monday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $378.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.83.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

