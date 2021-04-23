Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $342.00 on Monday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $378.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.83.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.