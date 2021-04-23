Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView (NYSE:BV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BV stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

