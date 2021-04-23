Robert MacLeod Purchases 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, with a total value of £363.60 ($475.05).

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, for a total transaction of £372.12 ($486.18).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 3,283 ($42.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,719.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 61.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

