RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $328.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.