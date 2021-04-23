Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTMVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

RTMVY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,452. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

