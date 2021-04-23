Richard P. Bentley Sells 29,418 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 29,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $1,490,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,281 shares in the company, valued at $46,893,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

