Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €133.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.47% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.00 ($128.24).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.22. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

