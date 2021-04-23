RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RGCO opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

